Food Bank Gets One-Million Dollar Grant

Posted: Jul. 6, 2022 12:52 AM PDT

The Food Bank of Nevada County has received its largest funding grant ever. Executive Director Nicole McNeely says the one-million dollar award, from the California Department of Social Services, will mainly address more capacity needs. That includes purchasing a new warehouse unit next to their existing location. And that’ll also improve their sustainability…

click to listen to Nicole McNeely

McNeely says a large influx of families rely on the Food Bank for support during all these emergencies, which now seem to be constant. In addition to the increased square footage, the grant will also fund greener and less-expensive energy use. That includes a large solar array and an electric car charging port. Also, a heavy-duty commercial  plastic and cardboard baler that will help recycle the large amount of cardboard and plastic that they use every week…

click to listen to Nicole McNeely

The grant will also eliminate the Food Bank’s satellite warehouse lease payment.

