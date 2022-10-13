Food Bank Has New Executive Director

It should be a smooth transition for the new Executive Director of the Food Bank of Nevada County. Julie Thornbury took over for Nicole McNeely this week. McNeely now has the same position with Child Advocates of Nevada County, after being with the Food Bank for over ten years. Thornbury has been with the Food Bank for almost four years as office manager and then director of operations…

Meanwhile, Thornbury says the recent uncertain times will continue to be a challenge in keeping up with the ever-growing need…

And there’s also the uncertainty of wildfires this time of year and power outages. Thornbury says that’s meant a spike in demand for non-perishable meals, in boxes or cans. After that, there’s the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving.