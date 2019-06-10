Food Bank Needs Volunteers for Lunch Program

School is out now, and while that makes a lot of kids happy, it also makes a lot of other children hungry. Those who are on the free or reduced-price school lunch program don’t get those lunches during the summer, but that’s where the Food Bank of Nevada County steps in. Executive Director Nicole McNeely says their summer lunch program begins today at six different locations at local apartment complexes…

Listen to Nicole McNeely 1

McNeely says they make well over a hundred lunches each day, but are still looking for volunteers to deliver those lunches…

Listen to Nicole McNeely 2

The program runs through August 2. If you are interested in volunteering, or for more information, their website is food-bank-of-n-c dot-org.

–gf