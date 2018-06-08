< Back to All News

Food Bank to Begin Summer Lunch Program Monday

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

School is getting out, graduations are this weekend, and for some kids, unfortunately, that means they will no longer be getting quality lunches. That’s where the Food Bank of Nevada County steps in. Their summer lunch program begins on Monday…

Gerrie Kopec is the Children’s Nutrition Coordinator. The lunches will be provided at the Oak Ridge, Glenbrook, Nevada Woods, Valley Gardens, and Springhill Gardens apartments, and you don’t have to live there to receive the lunches. Kopec says the food will be delivered during the noon hour, but the Food Bank could use some volunteers to help with that…

Their phone number is 272-3796. They will provide about 150 meals a day, starting Monday and running through the first week in August. After that is the fair, which many kids attend, and then it’s back to school.

