< Back to All News

Food Banks Brace For CalFresh Cuts

Posted: Apr. 13, 2023 12:09 AM PDT

With emergency Cal Fresh allotments going away this month, food banks in Nevada County are bracing for what one official says could be a real crisis soon. The Development Director of Interfaith Food Ministry, Shelby McNamara, was speaking about it recently on KNCO’s On the Town….

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

And with food cost spikes staying in place and even continuing to climb, among other costs, McNamara says he expects to see longer lines for IFM’s distribution events….

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

McNamara expects more families having to deal with difficult financial choices, such as having to choose between groceries or having enough gas to get to a job. Meanwhile, Interfaith Food Ministry has extended its March donation matching campaign to April 15th, which is Saturday. A handful of patrons have committed 60-thousand dollars for the community to match. McNamara says the goal is to raise 180-thousand dollars. As of last week, it was already up to about 160-thousand.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha