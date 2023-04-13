Food Banks Brace For CalFresh Cuts

With emergency Cal Fresh allotments going away this month, food banks in Nevada County are bracing for what one official says could be a real crisis soon. The Development Director of Interfaith Food Ministry, Shelby McNamara, was speaking about it recently on KNCO’s On the Town….

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

And with food cost spikes staying in place and even continuing to climb, among other costs, McNamara says he expects to see longer lines for IFM’s distribution events….

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

McNamara expects more families having to deal with difficult financial choices, such as having to choose between groceries or having enough gas to get to a job. Meanwhile, Interfaith Food Ministry has extended its March donation matching campaign to April 15th, which is Saturday. A handful of patrons have committed 60-thousand dollars for the community to match. McNamara says the goal is to raise 180-thousand dollars. As of last week, it was already up to about 160-thousand.