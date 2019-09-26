Food Inspections Begin After Forced Power Outage

Even though P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff is over, there are after-effects. Restaurants and businesses that sell meat and other perishable food items are getting visits from the county Environmental Health Department to determine if that food is safe, or has to be thrown out. Nevada County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani and her team are out today, checking on those businesses…

They’ll also be visiting Chicago Park, and other areas affected by the two utility-imposed power outages this week. Irani says it depends on the age of the equipment involved, or how long the outage was in a particular area, whether food would have to be thrown away or not…

Irani asks any food facility that has questions, to give her department a call. Most people affected by the two power shutoffs were not without electricity for more than 36 to 48 hours.

