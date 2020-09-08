< Back to All News

Food Pantries Set Up At Local High Schools

Sep. 8, 2020

Food insecurity in Nevada County has been amplified more this year by the coronavirus pandemic. So Interfaith Food Ministry Development Director Naomi Cabral says they’ve teamed up with the local United Way chapter in setting up pantries at Nevada Union, Bear River, and Silver Springs High Schools. And, with classrooms still closed, it’s currently a drive-through pickup…

Cabral says it’s not easy for some students to do this, but they’ve gotten a lot of support from their peers…

And with the need rising even more this year, Cabral says they’ve received 25-thousand dollars through the Nevada County Relief Fund and another 70-thousand dollars in corporate donations. Ministry officials says around 14-thousand Nevada County residents, or one in seven, still live in food-insecure households.

