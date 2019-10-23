Food Storage Important During Power Shutoff

Although the possible outage is not expected to be nearly as long as the one two weeks ago, the Nevada County Environmental Health Department is suggesting you be cautious with the food you may have in your refrigerators at home. Department Director Amy Irani says if the power is out, move the food you plan to eat, out of the fridge as soon as you can, and put it on ice, and leave the refrigerator and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. She says, though, if the refrigerator warms up, you really should throw the food away…

Listen to Amy Irani 1

Anything that is pre-packaged or sealed should stay good much longer. Irani also says be extra careful if you plan to use a generator…

Listen to Amy Irani 2

Also, don’t use a generator indoors-it’s like running a car. Harmful gases can be emitted, and the risk of a fire increases.

–gf