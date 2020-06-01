< Back to All News

Food Truck Fun at Rood Center

Posted: Jun. 1, 2020 12:15 AM PDT

The first weekend of lunch time food trucks at the Rood Center was a success, but it was hindered a bit by the weather on Saturday.
The event organized by the Nevada County Environmental Health Department was set up to help to allow vendors, who primarily sell at large gatherings, a chance to make up some lost revenue.

Saturday had four vendors and Sunday there were three vendors on hand. Saturday’s hit was the Bento Box truck that sold out of their product. Sunday people were enjoying other offerings.

The food trucks will be available at the Rood Center each Sauturday and Sunday through July.

