Food Waste Education Opportunities

With Earth Day just around the corner and new laws going into effect regarding how disposal of food waste is changing Nevada County and Waste Management are working together to educate the community. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the county recently partnered with a school in Penn Valley to bring learning to students.

County Public Health staff worked with students in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at Ready Springs School. It was fun hands-on experience learning about composting and other activities.

Wolfe says education is important as a huge amount of food is thrown away each year.

Waste Management estimates 10 thousand tons of food are thrown away in Nevada County alone.

However, business owners will also have an opportunity to learn more about the food waste disposal process in Nevada County next week.at a Food Waste Summit on either Monday or Tuesday April 22 or 23 from 11am to 12:30pm.*

The event is repeated on the second day, so you only need to register for one session. The sessions are at Bright Futures for Youth offices at the Litton Building.

Businesses will also learn about the upgrades taking place at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station to accommodate the processing of food waste. To register for one of the two sessions visit the link posted with this story on KNCO.com https://bit.ly/RSVPfoodwastesummit