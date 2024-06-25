Food Waste Forum Hosted By GV Chamber

With the state’s food waste recycling mandate still scheduled for implementation in Nevada County in January, a fourth and final education forum is happening this (Tues.) morning. And since it’s being hosted by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Waste Management Outreach Coordinator, Lori Reddy, says the focus will be on commercial food waste…

As a result of the new law, unincorporated Nevada County must offer a three-bin waste collection service. The county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says food waste will need to be disposed of in the green waste toter. And he says the benefits go beyond reducing greenhouse gas…

There are also portions of the county that are largely exempt from the regulations. If you’re part of a neighborhood pickup location, you may have the option to opt in or out of the three-bin service, depending on available space. But for those residents who don’t have collection services with Waste Management, you’ll still be required to separate your organic waste and get rid of it properly. This (Tues.) morning’s Food Waste Forum is from 10 to 11:30, in the Hullender Room at Grass Valley City Hall.