< Back to All News

Food Waste Recycling Mandate Has Challenges

Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 12:23 AM PDT

The state’s mandate for residential recycling organic material, or food waste, is still in development, and won’t take effect until sometime next year. And local officials are still struggling with how to implement it. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says the Waste Management Transfer Station currently has no segregation facility. And it will also be difficult to make a program cost-effective for such a rural area…

click to listen to David Garcia

Garcia says a food waste facility is included in the transfer station improvement project, but that’s still years away from completion. He says the county may seek a waiver from CalRecycle in the meantime. Commercial users are already required to recycle food waste, but many are already financially struggling in recent times, so enforcement is unlikely, for now…

click to listen to David Garcia

Garcia says smaller towns like Nevada City are exempt from the new state law and Truckee is also not required to meet the mandate, because it has an elevation above 45-hundred feet. But he says both will likely have their own programs anyway.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha