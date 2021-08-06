Food Waste Recycling Mandate Has Challenges

The state’s mandate for residential recycling organic material, or food waste, is still in development, and won’t take effect until sometime next year. And local officials are still struggling with how to implement it. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says the Waste Management Transfer Station currently has no segregation facility. And it will also be difficult to make a program cost-effective for such a rural area…

Garcia says a food waste facility is included in the transfer station improvement project, but that’s still years away from completion. He says the county may seek a waiver from CalRecycle in the meantime. Commercial users are already required to recycle food waste, but many are already financially struggling in recent times, so enforcement is unlikely, for now…

Garcia says smaller towns like Nevada City are exempt from the new state law and Truckee is also not required to meet the mandate, because it has an elevation above 45-hundred feet. But he says both will likely have their own programs anyway.