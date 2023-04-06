Foot Pursuit And Struggle In Felony Warrant Arrest

Thanks to an observant Nevada County Sheriff’s sergeant on his way home from work, the Department says a wanted felon was taken into custody. But not without some resistance. Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says there was a warrant out for the suspect, 55-year-old Darryl Skelton of Grass Valley, for being a prohibited person with a firearm. She says the sergeant, who’s name wasn’t released, had stopped to check on Skelton, late Wednesday afternoon. Skelton was standing near a disabled motorcycle on the side of Rattlesnake Road near Highland Drive…

Williams says the sergeant saw a fixed blade knife in Skelton’s back pocket, as he fled about 70 yards into a forested area. That’s where the sergeant caught up with Skelton, who physically resisted before he was taken into custody.The knife was found on the ground nearby…

Williams says the sergeant had a laceration and some scratches and Skelton declined medical treatment. And then, while being booked, Williams says Skelton was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.