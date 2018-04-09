< Back to All News

Foothill Celebration Success

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 5:18 AM PDT

The weather cleared and the annual Foothills Celebration went off without a hitch Saturday in Grass Valley. Several hundred participants began at the Gold Miners Inn and then wound their way through the shops of Grass Valley tasting local wines, beers, and great food. Luccesi Winery Owner, Mario Clough, was helping check in people as the arrived.

Listen to Mario Clough

Wineries were pouring tastes at various tasting rooms on Mill, Main, and Neal Streets, but also at a number of other shops along the route. Stacy her friends came up from Oroville and were enjoing themselves.

Listen to Stacy

Karen is a relativeley new resident to the area and thought the event was great.

Listen to Karen

The Foothill Celebration was a sellout with approximatekly 600 participants enjoying the food and beverages of Nevada County as they also experienced the different stores adn venues of downtown Grass Valley.

 

