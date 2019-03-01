< Back to All News

Foothills Celebration Saturday Rain or Shine

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 8:08 AM PST

Bars, restaurants, and businesses will be busy in downtown Grass Valley tomorrow. The annual Foothills Celebration will mean lots of wine and beer tasters, and the Downtown Association hopes shoppers. Association Program Specialist Heather Haddock outlines the event…

Ticket buyers get unlimited tastings from over 20 local and regional wineries and breweries, five food tastings, and a commemorative glass and menu. It is a rain or shine event, but Haddock says this is actually a good way to stay out of the rain, which is forecast for tomorrow…

It’s from 1 to 4pm, but registration at the Gold Miners Inn begins at 10:30.

