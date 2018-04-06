Foothills Celebration to be Held Rain or Shine

The event was snowed out last month, but even with an atmospheric river over our heads this time, the annual Foothills Celebration will go on. It’s a wine and beer walk put on by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, and organizer Marissa Hernandez says it all starts at the Gold Miners Inn, and then you can take it from there…

Hernandez says there are about 20 different venues, and it will take place rain or shine…

The event is tomorrow from 1 to 4pm. If you had tickets for the originally scheduled event, they will be honored tomorrow.

