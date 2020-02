The Forest Lake Christian High School Girls are basketball champions. The Lady Falcons defeated top seeded Valley Christian of Sacramento 42-39 this morning at the Golden One Center to capture the C-I-F Sac-Joaquin Section Divsion Six championship. Amber Jackson was the leading scorer with 17 points. Forest Lake Christian went 23-5 under coach John McDaniel, and were the second seed in the tournament. They now advance to the NorCal regionals.

–gf