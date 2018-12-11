Forest Lake vs Bear River

Pretty excited to get the High School Basketball broadcast season started when Bear River hosts Forest Lake in Boys and Girls Basketball this Friday. And, it’s all for a great cause….and it was the kids that came up with the idea. The Lady Bruins will host the Lady Falcons at 6pm followed by the Bruins and Falcons at 8pm at McCrory Gym. The Bear River FFA will be there barbecuing and all the money raised will go towards the First Responders who long their homes in the Camp Fire in Butte County. Yes…the men and women who helped to fight the fires and evacuate the communities, lost their own homes while on duty, and the players hope that you can come out on Friday and enjoy some great basketball and generously help as you can. I hope you can make it…I love broadcasting in a packed gym!!!

