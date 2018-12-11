Tom Fitzsimmons

Tom Fitzsimmons

Administrator

Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Read More

Forest Lake vs Bear River

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:42 PM PST

Pretty excited to get the High School Basketball broadcast season started when Bear River hosts Forest Lake in Boys and Girls Basketball this Friday.  And, it’s all for a great cause….and it was the kids that came up with the idea.  The Lady Bruins will host the Lady Falcons at 6pm followed by the Bruins and Falcons at 8pm at McCrory Gym.  The Bear River FFA will be there barbecuing and all the money raised will go towards the First Responders who long their homes in the Camp Fire in Butte County.  Yes…the men and women who helped to fight the fires and evacuate the communities, lost their own homes while on duty, and the players hope that you can come out on Friday and enjoy some great basketball and generously help as you can.  I hope you can make it…I love broadcasting in a packed gym!!!

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha