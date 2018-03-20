Foresthill Standoff Ends In Likely Death

A standoff in Foresthill that began Tuesday morning has ended, with the apparent death of a man at his mobile home. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Scott says their SWAT team was trying to serve a search warrant at the home, on Baltimore Mine Road…
Scott says they haven’t been able to search the home yet, which was destroyed…
But Scott says a search will be conducted Wednesday. The name of the man has not been released. And no details of the search warrant were available.
