Foresthill Standoff Ends In Likely Death

A standoff in Foresthill that began Tuesday morning has ended, with the apparent death of a man at his mobile home. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Scott says their SWAT team was trying to serve a search warrant at the home, on Baltimore Mine Road…

click to listen to Lt. Scott

Scott says they haven’t been able to search the home yet, which was destroyed…

click to listen to Lt. Scott

But Scott says a search will be conducted Wednesday. The name of the man has not been released. And no details of the search warrant were available.