< Back to All News

Formal Grand Opening Celebration McKnight Ctr

Posted: Jul. 31, 2024 12:59 PM PDT

A little over four years since acquiring the former K-Mart Shopping Center, a re-imagined McKnight Crossing Center in Grass Valley is being celebrated today (Thurs.) and Friday. The owners, Mesa Management, out of Newport Beach, are hosting a number of events and activities. One of the highlights, this afternoon at four, is the unveiling of a statue in honor of local hero Brigadier General Bud Anderson. He was the last surviving Triple Ace pilot from World War Two who died recently at the age of 102. It’s preceded by Coffee with a cop, from 7 to 10 this morning, and hotdogs with the Sheriff’s Department from 10am to 1pm, plus a number of other festivities, including music, from five to six this evening. Mesa Management President Steve Mensinger says they not only brought in Target to replace K-Mart, but they also want the Center to be a community gathering place…

click to listen to Steve Mensinger

Mensinger says this is the formal Grand Opening of the Center. He says about seven-million dollars in rennovations are on display…

click to listen to Steve Mensinger

And on Friday, there’s a Patriots’ Point dedication ceremony from 10 to 11am, with more music, food, games, and prizes, from 11am to 1pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha