Formal Grand Opening Celebration McKnight Ctr

A little over four years since acquiring the former K-Mart Shopping Center, a re-imagined McKnight Crossing Center in Grass Valley is being celebrated today (Thurs.) and Friday. The owners, Mesa Management, out of Newport Beach, are hosting a number of events and activities. One of the highlights, this afternoon at four, is the unveiling of a statue in honor of local hero Brigadier General Bud Anderson. He was the last surviving Triple Ace pilot from World War Two who died recently at the age of 102. It’s preceded by Coffee with a cop, from 7 to 10 this morning, and hotdogs with the Sheriff’s Department from 10am to 1pm, plus a number of other festivities, including music, from five to six this evening. Mesa Management President Steve Mensinger says they not only brought in Target to replace K-Mart, but they also want the Center to be a community gathering place…

Mensinger says this is the formal Grand Opening of the Center. He says about seven-million dollars in rennovations are on display…

And on Friday, there’s a Patriots’ Point dedication ceremony from 10 to 11am, with more music, food, games, and prizes, from 11am to 1pm.