Former Beale Airman Convicted Of Fraud

A former senior airman from Beale Air Force Base has been found guilty of defrauding the United States government. That follows a rare two-day misdemeanor trial, in a federal courtroom in Sacramento, for 25-year-od Allysa Gervais. One of the prosecutors, Rob Artuz , says after her three-year stint ended in January, she filed a false travel reimbursement request…

Artuz says Gervais recanted her confession at trial, claiming she was coerced into it. She also said the voucher was actually an attempt to get an advance for the trip. But he says Gervais, who worked at the finance department at the base, would have known that an advance required a completely different form and procedure. Gervais, who claimed expenses of about 773-dollars, could be sentenced to up to one year in prison, with a possible 100-thousand dollar fine. But Artuz indicated that there’s room to negotiate a lighter sentence…

Artuz says the actual sentence will be at the discretion of the judge. Sentencing is scheduled for January ninth.