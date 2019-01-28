Former Beale Airman Gets Fraud Sentence

A former Beale airman has been sentenced, after being convicted by a federal jury in Sacramento, last fall, of a misdemeanor charge of defrauding the U.S government. 25-year-old Alyssa Gervais was given 24 months probation plus 21 days in jail that can be served in segments during the first 18 months of the probation. She also was fined two-thousand-25 dollars. She had served a three-year stint at Beale, including the base’s finance section. One of the prosecutors, Rob Artuz, says after Gervais’ separation she filed a travel reimbursement request, in the form of a voucher, for 773 dollars. That was for travelling in two vehicles, with her family, to her home in Indiana…

Gervais had confessed to investigators. But Artuz says she recanted it while testifying during the two-day trial…

But Artuz says witnesses from the finance department contradicted the story by testifying that a request for an advance would have required a completely different form and procedure. He says Gervais knew this, because she’d worked in the very department that processed travel vouchers and advances. Artuz says that was a factor in Gervais having to serve some jail time.