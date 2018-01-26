Former Grass Valley Mayor Dies

A former mayor and council member for Grass Valley has died. Jack Parman was 83. Current Mayor Howard Levine says Parman was in office from 1985 to 1987…

Parman resigned before a 1988 recall election that ousted all but one of the five council members, including him. Recall proponents contended that the council had fired popular police Chief Mel Mouser in secret and without giving any reasons for the ouster. He was later reinstated. Parman was also the target of an unsuccessful recall effort in 1986…

But the rest of Parman’s career was less controversial. He was also a police officer and fire department investigator for the city, in the early 1960’s,before joining the California Highway Patrol, where he retired in 1990. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for Nevada County sheriff. (Friday only) Memorial Services will be held at 2pm on Sunday at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley.