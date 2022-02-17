Former GV AME Church and School Getting Plaque

As part of Black History month, an historical plaque dedication ceremony is happening on Friday to commemorate the former Grass Valley African Methodist Episcopal Church and School. Both the AME church and school were sold at auction in 1893. A short time after that, the new owners built the four Victorian homes that still stand on the property, on South Church Street. The chairperson of the Grass Valley Historical Commission, Linda Jack, says the church was erected in 1854 and the school in 1865. She says although racism was pervasive here, like in many communities, it was not expressed as much with violence. She says dozens of slaves were freed from a mining camp, around that time, when the owner died…

Jack says the reverend of the church and a formerly enslaved trustee, along with other members of the congregation, worked to abolish slavery and secure civil rights for blacks. The plaque will be unveiled across the street from where the structures once stood…

There was also an AME church in Nevada City. The ceremony, which is also being co-hosted by the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission, starts at 11:30am on Friday.