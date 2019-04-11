< Back to All News

Former GV CHP Officer Arrested For Selling Meth

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 2:02 PM PDT

A retired California Highway Patrol officer from the Grass Valley office has been arrested on two felony drug charges. Police Captain Steve Johnson says the Race Street home of 70-year-old James Vandemark has been under investigation by department detectives, in recent weeks, because of numerous complaints from neighbors regarding suspicious activity…

Johnson says digital scales, cash, and packaging materials were also seized. A number of weapons were also found, including three rifles, one shotgun, and a loaded pistol…

Vandemark was not arrested on any weapon charges. But he has been charged possession of controlled substances for sale and possession while armed. Grass Valley CHP Office Commander, George Steffenson, says Vandemark has been separated from the local office since 2001.

