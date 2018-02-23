Former GV Doctor Sentenced For Illegal Pill Sales

A formerly-licensed doctor, who had offices in Yuba City and Grass Valley, has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for illegally selling thousands of prescription pills. 67-year-old Nicholas Capos was sentenced by a federal judge in Sacramento. He specialized in cardiology. Assistant U.S Attorney Paul Hemesath says between 2008 and 2012 Capos knowingly and intentionally prescribed controlled substances without properly examining patients…

According to the plea agreement, which was reached nearly two years ago, Capos prescribed pills at a rate that one patient would have to take 94 pills per day. Hemesath says he hopes the case illustrates that the justice system is taking the opioid crisis seriously…

But Hemesath says Capos ignored obvious signs that these patients were abusing or reselling their medications. He says Capos also charged a “DEA fee” of 100-dollars per prescription, which is contrary to medical practice. Capos’ license to practice medicine was pulled after the guilty plea.