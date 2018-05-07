Former Legislator Sam Aanestad Dies

Former Nevada County legislative representative Sam Aanestad has died. He was 71. A cause of death has not been revealed. Aanestad was first elected to the Legislature, as an Assemblyman, in 1998 and served two terms. Then, in 2002, he was elected to the State Senate and served until 2010. He then ran unsuccessfully for Lieutenant Governor, in 2010, and for Congress in 2012. Aanestad was very familiar to county residents as an oral surgeon and was also vice-chief of surgery at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.