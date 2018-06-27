< Back to All News

Former National Hotel Owner Dies

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 6:01 PM PDT

Tom Coleman, who recently sold the National Hotel in Nevada City, has died. He was the longest-running owner of the hotel. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says Coleman, who had also been a long time board member, turned 80 in February…

click to listen to Cathy Whittlesey

That included from the Chamber, as well as the Elza Kilroy award and Businessperson of the Year….

click to listen to Cathy Whittlesey

Coleman was also going to be the grand marshall of the Fourth of July parade. His partner, Ernestine Kehn, will ride in his place. After first putting it on the market in 2006, Coleman sold the 162-year-old National Hotel in Februray to developer Jordan Fife, who has begun a multi-million dollar restoration. Coleman was considered the longest-running owner, buying it in 1979. He had been a real estate agent in the building at the time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha