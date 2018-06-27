Former National Hotel Owner Dies

Tom Coleman, who recently sold the National Hotel in Nevada City, has died. He was the longest-running owner of the hotel. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says Coleman, who had also been a long time board member, turned 80 in February…

click to listen to Cathy Whittlesey

That included from the Chamber, as well as the Elza Kilroy award and Businessperson of the Year….

click to listen to Cathy Whittlesey

Coleman was also going to be the grand marshall of the Fourth of July parade. His partner, Ernestine Kehn, will ride in his place. After first putting it on the market in 2006, Coleman sold the 162-year-old National Hotel in Februray to developer Jordan Fife, who has begun a multi-million dollar restoration. Coleman was considered the longest-running owner, buying it in 1979. He had been a real estate agent in the building at the time.