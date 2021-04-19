Former Nevada City Man Faces Child Sex Abuse Trial

A former Nevada City resident now faces the potential of a life prison sentence, after being bound over for trial for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of his former stepdaughter. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 54-year-old Brian Hoobler, who was arrested in Tennessee, is accused of abusing the victim in the county when she was around seven years old. Other incidents were reported in San Jose. The victim, who is now 27, just recently came forward…

Walsh says it’s common for victims to not report such crimes until years later, if at all…

Walsh says the abuse stopped when the victim’s mother separated from Hoobler.