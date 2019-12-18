Former Nevada City PD Chief Tim Foley Dead at 66

Former Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley has died. According to a Facebook post, Foley was on vacation in Paris, and died of an apparent heart attack Tuesday night. Current Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis was a sergeant in the department when Foley was hired in 2014, and remembers what it was like when Foley came on board…

Foley had spent close to four decades in law enforcement, coming from the San Francisco Police Department. He was chief in Nevada City from 2014 to 2018, and will be remembered for his community-oriented ‘Cup With a Cop’ program, and the hiring of canine officer Rudiger. Ellis says Nevada City will honor Foley in some way, but it’s too early to say how, or when, that will be…

After Nevada City, Foley stepped out of retirement again, and was interim chief in Saint Helena, and then retired for good earlier this year. Foley was 66.

–gf