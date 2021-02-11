Former NU Ag Teacher Bob Paasch Dies

A longtime agriculture teacher and leader at Nevada Union High School has passed away. Bob Paasch taught for over 30 years, or until the late 1980’s. Assistant Principal and former Bear River High School Ag teacher, Tim Reid, says Paasch was a legend in the community…

click to listen to Tim Reid

Speaking on “On the Town”, Reid says a lot of people attribute their passion and ambition for a career in farming to Paasch…

click to listen to Tim Reid

Reid says Paasch was instrumental in the development of the Ag program at NU and was also a prominent leader in the Hampshire and Suffolk sheep industry.