Former NU Ag Teacher Bob Paasch Dies

Posted: Feb. 11, 2021 12:55 AM PST

A longtime agriculture teacher and leader at Nevada Union High School has passed away. Bob Paasch taught for over 30 years, or until the late 1980’s. Assistant Principal and former Bear River High School Ag teacher, Tim Reid, says Paasch was a legend in the community…

Speaking on “On the Town”, Reid says a lot of people attribute their passion and ambition for a career in farming to Paasch…

Reid says Paasch was instrumental in the development of the Ag program at NU and was also a prominent leader in the Hampshire and Suffolk sheep industry.

1 Comment

February 11, 2021

Sam MacGregor

Class of 73
Mr Paasch was that teacher.
The one who got through to me.
His influence is still with me today
God bless.

