Former Prosecutor Jennings Runs for D-A

A former Nevada County prosecutor is running for District Attorney. Glenn Jennings made the announcement this morning. Jennings has lived in Nevada County for over 20 years, and currently works as a serious and violent felony prosecutor in Butte County. Jennings says he didn’t want current D-A Cliff Newell to run unopposed…

Listen to Glenn Jennings 1

Jennings made his initial announcement via news release, and in it, he said he is “looking forward to restoring the integrity to the office”. Jennings says he isn’t ready to elaborate on that yet…

Listen to Glenn Jennings 2

Jennings and his wife Tammy have three children and four grandchildren, and they have a small vineyard on their property. He’s also an avid cyclist, and a ham radio operator.

–gf