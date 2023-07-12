Former Sheriff Dept Capt Running For Supervisor

A former longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department now wants to be a Nevada County Supervisor during his retirement years. Jeff Pettitt worked for the office for 22 years, rising to the rank of Captain. Prior to that, he also served six years in the Navy. Pettitt is seeking the District Two/South County seat currently occupied by Ed Scofield, who is not seeking a fifth term in March of 2024. Pettitt says Scofield has endorsed him. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, he said wildfire prevention and protection remains the top priority, especially with its impact on insurance, including high rates and many companies dropping coverage entirely…

click to listen to Jeff Pettitt

And after a number of failed attempts to raise taxes and fees for fire protection, by the county and the Higgins District, Pettitt said finding more grant money is even more critical. He said the county needs to do everything possible to put itself in the best position for funding. And another issue that isn’t going away is homelessness and affordable housing…

click to listen to Jeff Pettitt

Pettitt has also served on nonprofit boards and councils and has been a member of numerous service organizations. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Center for the Arts. He’s also a member of the South County Municipal Advisory Council and the Lake of the Pines Pinesmen.