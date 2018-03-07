< Back to All News

Forum Fares Well for Sheriff Candidates

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 5:34 AM PST

A good show of support for all three sheriff candidates at the forum hosted by the Nevada County Democrtas.. Bill Smethers, Shannon Moon, and John Foster all receiving applause as they responded to over 30 questions posed by facilitator Pascale Fusshoeler. Questions covered a wide variety of topics from community, to guns, to cannabis, and department operations.

Attendees seemed pleased with the format of the event and the performance of the candidates.

Listen to Attendee1

A group of three friends thought all the candidates did well.

Listen o Attendee2

The woman said it will make their final decision tough.

Listen to Attendee2

Another attendee that had specific interests about cannabis was not completely convinced by any of the candidates.

Listen to Attendee3

With three candidates in the race, if one does not receive more than 50 percent of the votes in June, the top two will go on to a runoff in November.

The forum is part of a regular election education series put on by the Nevada County Democrats.

 

