Forum on High School Choice in Nevada City Tonight

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 7:07 AM PST

If you have a child who is close to going to high school, you might be interested in attending a community forum that is being held tonight. It’s a town hall on Nevada County’s Many and Varied High School Choices, hosted by K-V-M-R. Melissa Seibold is organizing the event. She says in the charter school age, there are a lot more choices than just Bear River and Nevada Union…

Listen to Melissa Seibold 1

There’s also Ghidotti High School. Seibold says guest speakers will include Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Louise Johnson, and Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay…

Listen to Melissa Seibold 2

The forum will be from 6 to 8pm at the Nevada Theater in Nevada City.

–gf

