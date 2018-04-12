Forum Tonight Features Congressional Candidates

The League of Women Voters will have their second April Thursday Night Candidates Forum this evening–this one focusing on a busy field of candidates running for U-S Congress. Organizer Janice Bedayn with the League, says the stage will have several candidates tonight, with challengers from several different counties trying to unseat Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa…

The forum will feature written questions from the audience along with questions from a media panel. It’s from 7 to 9pm in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. Bedayn says the League also has a civic issues program the second Saturday of every month, and this weekend will feature two topics. One will be a presentation on the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury–who they are and what they do. After that, they’ll have another election-oriented program…

That program is Saturday from 10am to noon at Peace Lutheran Church. You can get there at 9:30 for coffee and pastries.

