Foster Currently Out in Sheriff’s Race

We pretty much know there will be a runoff election for Nevada County Sheriff in November, but which two out of the three candidates that move on still hasn’t been determined. The three candidates are fairly evenly split as of this morning. Sheriff’s Captain Shannan Moon is the top vote-getter with 35 percent of the vote, Lieutenant Bill Smethers next at 34 percent and former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster at 30 percent. Moon told us during election coverage last night that she is proud, and thankful to her supporters and is looking forward to a runoff in November. Smethers says this political thing is a first for him…

Foster, despite running in third place around 10 o’clock last night, was adamant that things would turn around for him…

Foster is still in third place. There are still thousands of ballots to be counted from people who turned theirs in last night.

