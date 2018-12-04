< Back to All News

Foul Play Possible Regarding Missing GV Man

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 5:54 PM PST

A Grass Valley man whose home was searched for evidence of drug trafficking this summer is still missing and law enforcement is now looking into whether foul play might possibly be involved. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a warrant was served by the Narcotics Task Force, in June, at the home of 48-year-old Donald Nader, on Lawrence Way, where he lived with his wife and children. But he says Nader’s whereabouts were unknown…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Nader says it’s not believed that Nader was ever a drug trafficking suspect. But he says an arrest warrant has been issued for Nader’s wife, Marnay, who has eluded authorities…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says the drugs may have included methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms. Several firearms were also seized. Meanwhile, he says the home has been searched again this week, but this time to determine whether a crime has been committed or whether Nader is simply missing. If you have any information that you feel could help with the case, call the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit (at 265-1263).

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha