Foul Play Possible Regarding Missing GV Man

A Grass Valley man whose home was searched for evidence of drug trafficking this summer is still missing and law enforcement is now looking into whether foul play might possibly be involved. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a warrant was served by the Narcotics Task Force, in June, at the home of 48-year-old Donald Nader, on Lawrence Way, where he lived with his wife and children. But he says Nader’s whereabouts were unknown…

Nader says it’s not believed that Nader was ever a drug trafficking suspect. But he says an arrest warrant has been issued for Nader’s wife, Marnay, who has eluded authorities…

Bringolf says the drugs may have included methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms. Several firearms were also seized. Meanwhile, he says the home has been searched again this week, but this time to determine whether a crime has been committed or whether Nader is simply missing. If you have any information that you feel could help with the case, call the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit (at 265-1263).