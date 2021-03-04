Founder Of Night of Giving Honored

For establishing the Night of Giving 15 years ago, Hospitality House has awarded a commemorative plaque to Mikail Graham. Christina Abkarian, a marketing and development specialist with the homeless helping group, says Graham has stepped way from the job…

But Graham is still on the Hospitality House Board, as the secretary…

Graham started Night of Giving as Joshua Stillwater Coopers, a former bar in Nevada City. One night there, he and friends passed the hat around to raise support for Hospitality House. That simple night of merriment, turned into what today is a large musical event, featuring dozens of local talent and hundreds of volunteers, and normally held at Miners Foundry, where as many as 800 people have attended. It had to be a virtual event last December, with Graham putting together numerous pre-recorded segments.