Foundry Anniversary Topic of Speaker Night

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

The Miners Foundry in Nevada City is 160 years old this year, and that historic facility and its anniversary is also the subject of the Nevada County Historical Society’s Speaker Night presentation this evening….

Listen to Jesse Locks 1

Jesse Locks with the Foundry says you’ll also learn how it became the cultural center that is now, and plenty of other facts….

Listen to Jesse Locks 2

The one hour presenbtation is tonight at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. As always, the program is free, and refreshments will be served.

–gf

