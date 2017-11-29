Foundry Holds Martinis and Mistletoe Saturday

If you like jazz and swing music, there’s an event that will help you ease into the holiday season. It’s called ‘Martinis and Mistletoe’ at the Miners Foundry Saturday night. The six-member ‘Swing Time Jazz Combo’ will perform, featuring Joe Hammel on piano…

Vocalist Tamara Fouyer says she was excited about doing a cabaret-style show in the Stone Hall…

There will also be desserts available, and special edition bottles of wine will be available for purchase. The show is Saturday at 8pm.

