‘Foundry Sings’ Tonight

It’s a chance to be part of a music video and help the Miners Foundry, even if you don’t consider yourself a singer. It’s an event called “The Foundry Sings” and this is the second time organizers have put this on. Jesse Locks with the Foundry says the idea is to get people who haven’t been to the Foundry in a while, back…

The song is ‘Rocket Man’ by Elton John, and Board of Directors Past President Paul Matson says in about three hours time, even the most novice of singers will be part of an incredible production…

The music video will be uploaded on to YouTube for all to see. Anyone interested in participating should show up to the Miners Foundry in Nevada City this afternoon at 5:30. There is a suggested donation. The video should appear online in a bout a week.

–gf