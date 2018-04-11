< Back to All News

‘Foundry Sings’ Tonight

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It’s a chance to be part of a music video and help the Miners Foundry, even if you don’t consider yourself a singer. It’s an event called “The Foundry Sings” and this is the second time organizers have put this on. Jesse Locks with the Foundry says the idea is to get people who haven’t been to the Foundry in a while, back…

Listen to Jesse Locks

The song is ‘Rocket Man’ by Elton John, and Board of Directors Past President Paul Matson says in about three hours time, even the most novice of singers will be part of an incredible production…

Listen to Paul Matson

The music video will be uploaded on to YouTube for all to see. Anyone interested in participating should show up to the Miners Foundry in Nevada City this afternoon at 5:30. There is a suggested donation. The video should appear online in a bout a week.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha