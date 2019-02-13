< Back to All News

Four Arrests In A String Of Break-Ins At One Home

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:55 PM PST

Four people have been arrested, and a fifth person is also being sought, regarding a string of burglaries at a Nevada County home. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says over the past several months residents in the area of River Ranch Road and Frontier Lane had reported numerous quality of life complaints…

Bringolf says with the help of community members and witness statements, detectives identified the four suspects. He says a list of stolen property was developed and clues led them to the Magnolia Road home of one of the suspects, 49-year-old Joanna Taliaferro, where several of the stolen items were spotted. Bringolf says they recovered several thousand dollars’ worth of items, which they were able to return to the homeowner…

Also arrested were 39-year-old Darcie Blalock, 34-year-old Clay Dossa, and 42-year-old Nicole Strong.

