Four More Drug Arrests At Problem Home

Four arrests at a Grass Valley home that’s described by police and neighbors as a place of constant drug activity. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says a probation search was conducted at the house, on Fawcett Street, Wednesday morning…



Blakemore says seven people were detained, initially, with three released. But two brothers who owned the home, 37-year-old Jefferson Gates and 34-year-old Jacob Gates, along with 39-year-old Roosevelt Allen and 28-year-old Crystal Thompson, were taken into custody. He says police and the county narcotics task force have visited the home at least ten times in the last year…

Most of the charges are for misdemeanor possession of drugs and being under the influence. There were no selling charges. But the Gates brothers and Allen were also arrested on a felony charge of maintaining a home for drug use.