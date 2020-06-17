Four Covid-19 Cases in Two Days in Western County

Has the Covid-19 spike that hit Eastern Nevada County earlier this month now hit Western County? Two more cases were reported in the Grass Valley-Nevada City area yesterday, after two were recorded on Monday, the first increase in almost two months. The sample sizes are small, but Western County cases have gone from 12 to 16–an increase of 33 percent. The number of cases in the Truckee area have gone from 30 to 41 since June 2, which is an increase of 37 percent. Few details about the cases have been disclosed, including any hospitalizations, or whether the cases could be from a limited number of households. The total number of Covid-19 cases countywide is now 57.

–gf