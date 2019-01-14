Four Grass Valley Residents Face Drug Charges

Three women and a man from Grass Valley have been arrested on assorted drug charges. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it started with a traffic stop, by an officer on routine patrol, on the Golden Center Freeway, near Dorsey Drive, Saturday night. He says the driver, 27-year-old Eva Heppting, was pulled over for having an expired registration tag on the vehicle license plate. But he says Heppting also ended up being arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance…

Bates says 35-year-old Katelin Sulley was then also taken into custody, along with 29-year-old Kayla Davis and 28-year-old Joel Davis…

Bates says among the drugs that were also found were methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. He says the arrests were more significant in getting sellers off the streets.