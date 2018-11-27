< Back to All News

Four Men Arrested After GV Home Invasion Robbery

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:13 PM PST

A home invasion robbery in Grass Valley  Tuesday afternoon, with four arrests. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it was reported from a home on Pleasant Street…

Bates says two vehicles were soon after stopped near Dry Creek Road and Highway 49 in the north Auburn area, where the male suspects, whom Bates says are from the East Coast, were taken into custody…

Bates says other things were also taken, including a backpack full of credit cards and other financial items. He says it’s not known of the suspects and victims knew each other. The suspects’ names were not available.

