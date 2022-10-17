Four Nonprofits Benefit From RCRC Auction

Each year, the annual meeting of the Rural County Representatives of California concludes with a Basket Drawing and Auction in which a county-themed basket is auctioned off from each of the 39 member counties. And this year, over 67-thousand dollars was raised, the highest amount ever, which also includes a 10-thousand dollar contribution from the group. The proceeds are then donated to select charities in the county of the RCRC Chair. That happens to be Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller. And he chose four non-profits to split the amount. That included Bright Futures for Youth. At the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Executive Director Jennifer Singer said she was accepting the check on behalf of the recent Heart of Gold bicycle event…

The executive director of KARE Crisis Nursery, Lynn Woerner, was also gratified to be among the recipients…

The other two recipients were Gold Country Senior Services and the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council.