< Back to All News

Four Nonprofits Benefit From RCRC Auction

Posted: Oct. 17, 2022 12:27 AM PDT

Each year, the annual meeting of the Rural County Representatives of California concludes with a Basket Drawing and Auction in which a county-themed basket is auctioned off from each of the 39 member counties. And this year, over 67-thousand dollars was raised, the highest amount ever, which also includes a 10-thousand dollar contribution from the group. The proceeds are then donated to select charities in the county of the RCRC Chair. That happens to be Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller. And he chose four non-profits to split the amount. That included Bright Futures for Youth. At the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Executive Director Jennifer Singer said she was accepting the check on behalf of the recent Heart of Gold bicycle event…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

The executive director of KARE Crisis Nursery, Lynn Woerner, was also gratified to be among the recipients…

click to listen to Lynn Woerner

The other two recipients were Gold Country Senior Services and the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha