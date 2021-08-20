Four Water Polluting Cannabis Grows Seized

Four large unpermitted marijuana grows producing over five-thousand plants have been seized in Nevada County. But the main crimes are linked to the severe environmental impacts. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says two were found on Gaston Road, with one off Highway 49 and the other on Erin Place. He says water pollution was the big concern…

Trygg says both the Erin Place and Highway 49 locations bordered Wolf Creek. Detectives found three water pumps that were taking water and feeding large storage tanks that were used for the marijuana gardens. There was also a burnt pickup which had caught fire within several yards of the creek. Dozens of yards of topsoil, along with numerous open containers of fertilizers, were also located within close proximity of watersheds. Trygg says 12 people were detained and cited for a total of 30 felony permit violations. And criminal charges have been filed against four of them…

Trygg says all the locations also contained fire hazards, with unsafe electrical practices, including running generators, exposed electrical cords on top of dry weeds and pine needles, and open gas cans.