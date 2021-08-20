< Back to All News

Four Water Polluting Cannabis Grows Seized

Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 12:48 PM PDT

Four large unpermitted marijuana grows producing over five-thousand plants have been seized in Nevada County. But the main crimes are linked to the severe environmental impacts. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says two were found on Gaston Road, with one off Highway 49 and the other on Erin Place. He says water pollution was the big concern…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says both the Erin Place and Highway 49 locations bordered Wolf Creek. Detectives found three water pumps that were taking water and feeding large storage tanks that were used for the marijuana gardens. There was also a burnt pickup which had caught fire within several yards of the creek. Dozens of yards of topsoil, along with numerous open containers of fertilizers, were also located within close proximity of watersheds. Trygg says 12 people were detained and cited for a total of 30 felony permit violations. And criminal charges have been filed against four of them…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says all the locations also contained fire hazards, with unsafe electrical practices, including running generators, exposed electrical cords on top of dry weeds and pine needles, and open gas cans.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha