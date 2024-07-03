< Back to All News

Fourth Of July Celebration Mill Street Plaza

Posted: Jul. 3, 2024 12:07 AM PDT

Even though Nevada City has the Fourth of July Parade this year, that doesn’t mean Grass Valley will be idle. Activities are once again planned on the Mill Street Plaza, designed to not conflict with what’s going on over there. It starts with the annual Family Pancake Breakfast, from 8 to 10am, for just five dollars. Then things really pick up from 5 to 9pm. Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Galvan-Davies says there’ll be live bands set up on each end of the Plaza…

click to listen to Robin Galvan-Davies

And with the Fourth of July also falling on a Thursday, the Thursday Night Market will also be set up. Davies says there’ll be a good selection of food available as well. And the Tropical Snow vendor will also be very popular…

click to listen to Robin Galvan-Davies

And the evening is topped off, of course, with Grass Valley’s fireworks show, which is once again set up near the Dorsey Drive Interchange, at around 9:30pm.

